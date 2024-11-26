Zellweger produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Zellweger remains hot on offense -- he has six points and 10 shots on net over his last five outings. The defenseman's latest contribution was a primary assist on Frank Vatrano's second-period tally. Zellweger has already secured a career high with 10 points through 19 contests, and he's added 44 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 13 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating while seeing top-four minutes and power-play time this season.