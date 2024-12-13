Bahl notched an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Bahl had gone minus-8 with nine hits and five blocked shots over his previous three games. The defenseman put forth a steady performance Thursday, including his assist on a Nazem Kadri tally in the second period. Bahl is up to 10 points, 36 shots on net, 45 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 30 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his career high, as it appears his overall game has taken a leap forward following an offeseason trade to Calgary from New Jersey.