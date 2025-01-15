Bahl found the back of the net on three shots and went plus-1 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Bahl beat Jordan Binnington cleanly on the blocker side to tie the game at 1-1 early in the final frame, but that was all of Calgary's offense for the night. Bahl added three shots, three hits, one takeaway and one blocked shot in 20:33 of ice time. The 6-foot-6 blueliner has collected a point in back-to-back games after being held off the scoresheet in eight prior outings. The 24-year-old is at two goals, 14 points, 19 PIM, 49 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through 43 appearances.