Kadri scored a goal on five shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Kadri put the Flames ahead for good at 9:14 of the third period. The 34-year-old played well in December with six goals, five assists and 47 shots on net over 12 appearances, and he's looked good in a top-line partnership with Jonathan Huberdeau. Kadri is up to 14 goals (two game-winners), 26 points, 127 shots on net, 28 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 37 appearances this season. He'll continue to return solid fantasy value while in a prominent role in the Flames' offense.