York notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

York has a helper in four straight games while adding six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in that span. The 23-year-old missed the first matchup against the Kings on Dec. 19 as a healthy scratch, but he's been in a top-four role since getting back into the lineup. He's now at nine points, 26 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances. York's usage has shaded toward defensive for much of the campaign -- he's averaging just 13 seconds per game on the power play, which won't help him in pursuit of the 30-point threshold for a second consecutive season.