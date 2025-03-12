York recorded an assist and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

York was scratched Saturday versus the Kraken, and it appears to have fired him up a bit. He ended a seven-game point drought with his helper Tuesday, and he has four hits over two games since he sat out. The 24-year-old blueliner has had a mediocre season with 14 points, 57 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 41 hits and a minus-6 rating over 51 appearances. Head coach John Tortorella is known to make young players sit if their level of performance dips below his expected standard, so York will need to tighten up his game to avoid future trips to the press box.