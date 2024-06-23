Michkov will be granted release from SKA St. Petersburg on Monday and join the Flyers ahead of training camp, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Michkov was the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and is one of the most talented prospects in the league. He totaled 19 goals and 41 points in 48 KHL games last season and didn't turn 19 years old until December. The 5-foot-10 winger will likely make the Flyers' roster to begin the 2024-25 campaign and could immediately slot into a top-six role.