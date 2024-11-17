Michkov recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Michkov participated in the build-up of the two goals in the second period and delivered helpers in the goals scored by Egor Zamula and Travis Konecny. He's now recorded four straight games with at least one point, notching two goals and four assists in that span. The four-game streak represents a season-high mark for the 19-year-old, who's still lacking consistency on a game-to-game basis but is certainly looking like a player worth rostering in any formats but particularly in dynasty ones due to his upside. He's up to 15 points in 16 games as a rookie.