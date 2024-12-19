Keller scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

This was Keller's third multi-point effort in his last four games. The 26-year-old got Utah on the board midway through the third period and then set up Dylan Guenther's game-tying goal with 4:30 left in the frame. Keller is back to being dynamic on offense after a middling stretch in early November. He's at 11 goals, 30 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 31 appearances this season.