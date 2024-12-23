Keller had two goals and two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Keller was nearly unstoppable Sunday and contributed directly to each of the team's four goals. This performance also extended his point streak to four games, with three multi-point performances in that span. Keller is up to 35 points in 33 games this season, tallying 13 goals and 22 assists, and he could be on pace to match the career-high 86 points he recorded in the 2022-23 campaign.