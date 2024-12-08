McBain scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Sabres.
McBain has been skating on Utah's second line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, and he's delivering points on a career pace. Now, it's safe to say that his goal pace will cool -- McBain has nine goals on 21 shots, a 42.9 percent success rate. Still, he has put up 26 points in each of his last two seasons while in lesser roles, and he already has 12 points in 26 games. A mid-30s point total, along with close to 250 hits, make McBain a decent fantasy play in deep speciality formats.
