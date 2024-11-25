McBain scored a goal, added two PIM and logged five hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

McBain has scored five times over his last eight outings, and he has a goal in each of the last two games. His third-period tally Sunday got Utah within one, but they couldn't complete the comeback effort. The 24-year-old power forward is up to seven goals, 10 points, 16 shots on net, 39 PIM, 62 hits and a plus-4 rating through 21 contests. His recent success on offense has lifted him into a second-line role alongside Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, so McBain will have some appeal as a depth scorer and agitator.