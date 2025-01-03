Crouse scored a two goals and added three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Crouse had gone eight games without a point, and he also snapped a stretch of 14 contests without a goal. He opened the scoring at 8:51 of the first period and added the game-winner at 2:35 of the third. The winger had just two assists during his goal drought, and he's struggled to get the puck to bounce his way this year. Overall, he's accumulated six goals, three helpers, 56 shots on net, 68 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 38 appearances in a third-line role.