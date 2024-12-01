Cooley scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Cooley has three goals and five helpers during his five-game point streak. The center potted Utah's fourth goal of the first period and set up Nick Schmaltz for a power-play tally in the middle frame. Cooley is already up to the 20-point mark over 24 appearances this season, including four power-play points. He's added 50 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating, showcasing a solid all-around game. He's got a lot of promise as a future face-of-the-franchise player.