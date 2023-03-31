Burns scored a goal in Carolina's 3-2 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Even at the age of 38, Burns is a high-end offensive threat with 14 goals and 55 points in 74 outings this season, but he hasn't been quite as effective recently. Over his last 11 appearances, Burns has two goals and four points. He was strong Thursday though. In addition to the marker, he had a plus-2 rating, three shots and a block in 22:55 of ice time, but the Hurricanes ultimately still fell short of the win.