Orlov notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Orlov's assist streak is up to four games, matching his longest point streak of the campaign. The 33-year-old defenseman set up a Jalen Chatfield tally in the second period. Orlov is enjoying a bit of a bounce-back season with 12 points, a plus-19 rating, 33 shots on net, 23 hits and 16 blocked shots through 20 appearances. That's nearly halfway to the 26-point effort he put forth over all 82 regular-season contests in 2023-24.