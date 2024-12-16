Tokarski stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Tokarski's first NHL win since Jan. 10, 2023, when he was a member of the Penguins. The 35-year-old is up with the Hurricanes in a backup role behind Pyotr Kochetkov since Frederik Andersen (knee) is hurt and Spencer Martin had struggled as the backup earlier in the year. Tokarski's playing time is likely to remain limited, but the Hurricanes have a back-to-back next Sunday and Monday with road games against the Rangers and Predators just before the holiday break.