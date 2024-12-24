Tokarski stopped 20 of 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 3:12 left in the third period.

Tokarski made his second start of the season Monday but didn't look good, especially when his lone previous start was a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in which he stopped 27 of 28 shots. Tokarski is expected to remain as Pyotr Kochetkov's backup for the foreseeable future, so he's not expected to carry a lot of fantasy upside outside of being a potential streaming option when Kochetkov gets some rest.