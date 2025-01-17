Kochetkov is slated to start in Friday's home tilt against Vegas.

Kochetkov has allowed three goals in each of his past four appearances while posting a 1-2-1 record and an .893 save percentage in that span. He's 16-9-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 28 outings overall. Frederik Andersen (knee) was activated off injured reserve and is expected to serve as the backup netminder. Beyond that, Andersen's return will likely result in Kochetkov's workload diminishing meaningfully. A strong showing against Vegas might help Kochetkov stave that off for at least a little longer, but the Golden Knights rank fourth in goals per game with 3.41, so they're a challenging adversary.