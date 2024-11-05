Kochetkov will draw the home start in Tuesday's divisional tilt against the Flyers, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov has won four consecutive outings, and he's allowed more than two goals in a game just once during that span. The Hurricanes have done a great job of limiting scoring opportunities in front of him -- Kochetkov has faced more than 30 shots once this season through six appearances. Overall, Kochetkov is up to a 5-1-0 record with an .893 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA.