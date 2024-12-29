Nelson notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Nelson has four assists over his last seven games, but he had no points over the six contests prior to that. He's still struggling to score, and that's not helped by the fact he's gone nine games and counting without putting multiple shots on net. The 33-year-old center is at 21 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 36 appearances. Those season-long numbers suggest he'll turn things around and get back to being a volume shooter, which should in turn help his offense.