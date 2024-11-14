Kuemper (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche due to an injury sustained in the third period, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper left with 15:28 left in the third period. He stopped 18 of 20 shots prior to his exit, and the game was tied at 2-2 when David Rittich took over between the pipes. Kuemper dealt with a lower-body injury earlier in the season, so there may be some concern he aggravated the issue. If Kuemper misses time, Pheonix Copley is likely to be called up from AHL Ontario prior to Saturday's game versus the Red Wings.