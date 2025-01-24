Stephenson (undisclosed) was injured in Thursday's game versus the Capitals, and head coach Dan Bylsma didn't have an update on his status after the contest, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Stephenson exited the game in the second period. Until more information is available, the 30-year-old center can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Penguins. Tye Kartye would likely enter the lineup if Stephenson is forced to miss time, while Jared McCann could move from wing to center.
More News
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: One of each in win•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Pots game-winner Saturday•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Nets shortie in Tuesday's win•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Five game, six-point scoring streak•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Buries goal on breakaway•
-
Kraken's Chandler Stephenson: Deposits goal Thursday•