Stephenson (undisclosed) was injured in Thursday's game versus the Capitals, and head coach Dan Bylsma didn't have an update on his status after the contest, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Stephenson exited the game in the second period. Until more information is available, the 30-year-old center can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Penguins. Tye Kartye would likely enter the lineup if Stephenson is forced to miss time, while Jared McCann could move from wing to center.