Stephenson posted two assists to help route the Penguins 4-1 on Saturday.

After exiting Seattle's previous game Thursday against the Capitals, the 30-year-old center came back strong, providing an assist on both the opening goal and game-winner. Stephenson has climbed to 25 assists and 33 points in 48 appearances this season. He is seeing the largest amount of ice time of his 10-year career with an average of 19:35 TOI. His combination of top-six minutes and power-play usage gives him a strong chance to hit the 50-point mark for the fourth year in a row.