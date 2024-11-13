Schwartz picked up an assist and fired three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schwartz helped out on a Will Borgen tally in the second period. This was Schwartz's second point over five outings in November -- the winger is still looking to get into a rhythm on offense. For the season, he has three goals, six assists, 25 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating over 16 contests. While that's solid production overall, he's yet to have a point streak longer than three games in 2024-25.