Beniers scored his eighth goal of the season on his only shot and went plus-1 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Beniers netted an even-strength goal at 6:54 of the third period to make the final score look slightly less lopsided. Considering the 22-year-old is centering the top line in addition to skating on the No. 1 power-play unit, his offensive output in 2024-25 has been lacking. It's been a struggle for the Massachusetts native to produce consistently since he put up 57 points in 80 regular-season games in his first full NHL campaign in 2022-23. However, Beniers has been joined on the top line by Kaapo Kakko, who was recently acquired in a trade from the Rangers, so it may take some time for Seattle's newly-formed top line to gel. Beniers is at eight goals, 23 points and a plus-6 rating through 44 appearances.