Beniers scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Beniers is in a groove again with three goals and an assist over his last five outings. He hasn't extended a point streak beyond four games this season, which makes it tough to trust him in fantasy, but playing alongside Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko has led to strong results over the last month. Beniers is up to 10 goals, 26 points (four on the power play), 85 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 48 appearances.