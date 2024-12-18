Lilleberg registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lilleberg has two helpers over his last 10 contests. The 23-year-old defenseman has occasionally chipped in on offense, but he's not as proficient in that area. He remains listed on the third pairing, but the absence of J.J. Moser (lower body) looks to be opening the door for Lilleberg to see more ice time -- he's been over 16 minutes in six straight games. The Norwegian blueliner has eight helpers, 16 shots on net, 30 PIM, 23 blocked shots and 48 hits through 26 appearances.