Lilleberg had two helpers and three hits Saturday in a 6-2 win over Boston.
It was Lilleberg's first mult-point NHL game. The 24-year-old Norwegian is up to 16 assists in 61 games this season, but he's still looking for his first NHL goal. Lilleberg does have 97 hits, which gives him a bit of potential as a category stacker in leagues that count that stat.
More News
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Contributes assist Sunday•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: First point since suspension•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Finishes serving suspension•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Receives two-game suspension•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Having a hearing for interference•
-
Lightning's Emil Lilleberg: Adds assist in win•