Lilleberg provided an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.
This was Lilleberg's second game back from a two-game suspension. He has four helpers over his last 10 outings, though it's unlikely the 24-year-old blueliner will maintain that level of production in the long run. The Norwegian defenseman is at 12 assists, 29 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 76 PIM and 83 hits through 47 appearances in a bottom-four role this season.
