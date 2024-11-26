Kucherov recorded an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kucherov snapped a five-game scoring drought with his goal midway through the first period, and it was his 12th of the campaign. Not content with that, the star winger also set up two goals on the power play, one scored by Jake Guentzel and the other by Brayden Point, to reach 20 helpers in the campaign. The 31-year-old has been on a tear of late, recording points in all but two of his previous 11 games and notching six multi-point efforts in that span.