Nylander scored two goals Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders.
The sniping winger is on a three-game, five-goal streak, and a six-game, 10-point scoring streak (six goals). Nylander has 23 goals this season in 34 games, one goal behind Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. After putting up two consecutive 40-goal campaigns, Nylander is on pace for 55 this season. His 19.0 shooting percentage remains a bit high from his career mark of 12.8, so that pace could slow. Even then, another 90-plus point campaign with at least 40 goals (or more) and close to 300 shots makes him a fantasy cornerstone.
