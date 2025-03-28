Nylander scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Nylander had a power-play tally in the first period and also scored the game-tying goal with less than 14 seconds left in the third. He had reached but not passed the 40-goal mark in each of the previous two seasons, but the third time was the charm. The 28-year-old has five goals and six assists over his last six outings and is now at 42 goals, 79 points, 235 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 72 appearances this season.