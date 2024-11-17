Skinner made 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Skinner is best deployed with a big container of antacids. His game has been up and down (mostly down, it feels like), and his stat line of 5-5-2, 3.28 GAA and .877 save percentage have hung like an anchor around most fantasy managers. Skinner found his groove last season after a horrendous start, so there's always hope. Hope's a crummy strategy, though. At some point, you are going to need to determine if you can live through a Skinner see-saw or not.