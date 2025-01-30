Skinner will patrol the blue paint in Thursday's home game versus Detroit, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Skinner has been middling at best since he recorded a 30-save shutout victory over the Kings on Jan. 13. In the four appearances since then, the 26-year-old netminder is 2-2-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .897 save percentage. Still, Skinner should see the bulk of the workload heading into the international break, with the exception being one leg of a back-to-back versus the Blues and Blackhawks on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.