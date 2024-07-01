Imama secured a one-year, two-way contract from the Penguins on Monday.

Imama has featured in only 15 NHL games over the past three seasons, including six appearances with Ottawa last year in which he notched 22 hits, one blocked shot and one shot on goal while averaging 5:35 of ice time. Considering the 27-year-old winger's AHL numbers aren't all that impressive -- he tallied 10 points in 53 regular-season games for AHL Belleville -- it's unlikely he will contribute any significant minutes with Pittsburgh this upcoming year.