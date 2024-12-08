Rakell scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rakell saw his four-game point streak snapped against the Rangers on Friday, but he bounced back quickly. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 5. The veteran winger is up to 11 goals, 18 points (four on the power play), 69 shots on net, 55 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 29 outings. He's leading the team in goals and should continue to function in a top-line role.