Rakell scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

This was Rakell's sixth multi-point effort over his last nine games, a span in which he has seven goals and eight assists. The 31-year-old forward is on one of the best runs of his career while playing on the resurgent Penguins' top line. He's up to 17 goals, 14 helpers, eight power-play points, 85 shots on net, 68 hits, 37 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 37 appearances. He had just 37 points in 70 outings in 2023-24, but he should easily surpass that mark in 2024-25.