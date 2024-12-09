Carrier (undisclosed) missed Monday's practice session, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Carrier was injured against Ottawa on Saturday and should probably be considered a doubt heading into Tuesday's game versus the Flames. The blueliner isn't exactly known for his offensive upside considering he has just one goal this season and is currently in a 20-game goal drought, during which he's added a mere three helpers. If Carrier is out Tuesday, Adam Wilsby is expected to move up to the top pairing with Roman Josi, while Marc Del Gaizo is likely to enter the lineup.