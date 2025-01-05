Sissons logged an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Sissons continues to find his way on offense. He has six points over his last six outings, though his last three points have come on empty-net tallies. The 31-year-old is up to eight points, 37 shots on net, 49 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 39 appearances. Sissons can be a useful depth forward in fantasy at his best, but given his struggles in 2024-25, he's best deployed as a streaming option on days with lighter schedules.