Smith was traded to the Rangers from the Penguins on Monday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Smith never seemed to truly mesh with the Penguins, who acquired him in a trade from Vegas the previous offseason, scoring just 13 goals in 76 regular-season contests. The Rangers will be hoping to get at least 20 goals out of the 33-year-old winger, though he's only reached that mark once in his last four campaigns. Smith figures to slot into a third-line role but could provide cover for the top six if injuries pop up.