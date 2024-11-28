Smith notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Smith has gone eight games without a goal, posting a modest three assists and 12 shots on net in that span. This was just his second game with multiple hits this season -- the winger typically won't make up for a lack of offense with physical play. He's at a decent 12 points with 28 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 21 outings overall. The Rangers' lines are in flux due to the absences of Filip Chytil (upper body) and Chris Kreider (upper body), as well as the team's generally lackluster play in recent weeks.