Smith scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Smith tied the game at 3-3 just 28 seconds into the third period. Utah had scored early in each of the first two periods, but Smith's tally turned the tides for the Rangers as they kept their momentum up to get the win. Smith has two goals and three assists over his last eight games. The winger is at nine goals, 21 points, 71 shots on net, 34 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 43 appearances in a middle-six role.