Cuylle scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Cuylle has four goals and three assists over his last seven contests. He's on a three-game point streak, and he's looked good in a third-line role even with his regular center, Filip Chytil, sidelined by an upper-body injury. Cuylle's up to seven goals, 15 points, a plus-13 rating, 32 shots on net and 75 hits across 18 appearances this season. He should be rostered in most fantasy formats, especially those that reward hits.