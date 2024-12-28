Byram logged an assist, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Byram snapped a four-game drought with the helper on a Zach Benson tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Byram has seen a decrease in ice time since Rasmus Dahlin returned from a back injury, but the former is still firmly in the top four. Byram has contributed 19 points, 43 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-6 rating over 36 appearances. He's on his way toward a career year, sitting 10 points back of his previous high from 2023-24, a season he split between the Avalanche and the Sabres.