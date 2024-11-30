Benson posted two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Benson helped out on Bowen Byram's first-period marker before adding an assist on Alex Tuch's game-tying goal in the final frame. It was Benson's first point since Nov. 14 and just his second multi-point effort of the season. The left-shot forward is only 19 years old, so it'll likely take some time before he starts producing at a consistent rate. Benson has logged three goals, three assists and a plus-1 rating through 17 contests.