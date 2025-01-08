Georgiev stopped 38 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev watched from the bench for the previous two games as Yaroslav Askarov defeated the Lightning and the Devils. The 28-year-old Georgiev couldn't keep things going for the Sharks, taking his fifth straight loss, though this was the first time he gave up fewer than four goals in that span. The veteran netminder is now 9-12-0 with a 3.53 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 24 appearances. If Askarov keeps playing well, Georgiev could find himself in the backup role and potentially even in danger of being scratched on occasion once Vitek Vanecek (face) is ready to return.