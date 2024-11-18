Blackwood was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll patrol the home crease versus Detroit.

Blackwood has been seeing the majority of the workload ahead of Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed) but could be in danger of losing starts to Yaroslav Askarov, who was called up from AHL San Jose in light of Vanecek's injury. The 27-year-old Blackwood is struggling for wins, posting a 3-5-3 record to go with a 2.98 GAA, a 914 save percentage and one shutout in 11 outings.