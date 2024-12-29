Celebrini scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Celebrini ended a four-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He hasn't been quiet in that span -- he had four assists over those four games while continuing to excel in a top-six role. The burgeoning superstar is at 12 goals, 27 points (eight on the power play), 90 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 27 appearances this season. He's already long gone in dynasty and keeper formats, but Celebrini is definitely worth considering in redraft leagues as well.
