Eklund scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Eklund won it with a one-timer from the right circle with the Caps' Tom Wilson still in the box after taking a double-minor at 17:43 of the third period. It was his first goal in eight games. Eklund sits second on the Sharks scoring list with 23 points (five goals, 18 shots) in 27 games. At his current pace, he is well on his way to career high highs in points (70), assists (55), power-play points (18) and shots (146). Eklund's previous highs in those categories were 45 points, 29 assists, 16 power-play points and 128 shots.